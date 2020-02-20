February 20, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSNResearch Report), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Allison Transmission Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $617 million and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $647 million and had a net profit of $147 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of fully-automatic transmissions. Its products include on-highway, off-highway, and tracked military. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019