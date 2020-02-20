Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Zillow Group (ZG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group (ZG – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.32, close to its 52-week high of $66.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 69.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.71, which is a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zillow Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $101 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $97.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. The company operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment.