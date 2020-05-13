Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Yelp (YELP)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 48.5% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, CarGurus, and Sabre.

Yelp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.56, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on May 11, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Yelp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250 million and GAAP net loss of $15.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $1.37 million.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.