Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report issued on January 14, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.14, close to its 52-week high of $124.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Edwards Lifesciences, and Strata Skin Sciences.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.17.

The company has a one-year high of $124.84 and a one-year low of $40.71. Currently, Nevro Crop has an average volume of 388.9K.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.