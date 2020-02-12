Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on NetApp (NTAP)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc reiterated a Hold rating on NetApp (NTAP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 37.1% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceragon Networks, Juniper Networks, and Radware.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.15.

The company has a one-year high of $78.35 and a one-year low of $44.55. Currently, NetApp has an average volume of 2.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTAP in relation to earlier this year.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage.