Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nektar Therapeutics with a $25.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.99 and a one-year low of $13.63. Currently, Nektar Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.03M.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The company focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.