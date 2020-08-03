Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Ecolab (ECL)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab (ECL – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $184.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $202.20, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ecolab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.04 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.76 billion and had a net profit of $369 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Timothy Mulhere, the EVP & Pres – Global Inst of ECL sold 21,520 shares for a total of $4,906,342.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ecolab, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, life sciences and textile care operating segments. It offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions, primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment consists of the institutional, specialty and healthcare operating segments. It provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government, education and retail industries. The Global Energy segment serves the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the global petroleum and petrochemical industries in both upstream and downstream applications. The company was founded by Merritt J. Osborn in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.