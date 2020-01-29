Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on CH Robinson (CHRW)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson (CHRW – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.45, close to its 52-week low of $71.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as XPO Logistics, Mobile Mini, and FedEx.

CH Robinson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $81.62, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.72 and a one-year low of $71.76. Currently, CH Robinson has an average volume of 1.64M.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding and Robinson Fresh.