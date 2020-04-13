Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on Amarin (AMRN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on Amarin (AMRN – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.39, close to its 52-week low of $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 43.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.80, implying a 244.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $143 million and net profit of $7.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.67 million.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.