Oppenheimer Remains a Hold on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.23, close to its 52-week high of $53.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 37.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.58.

The company has a one-year high of $53.71 and a one-year low of $21.56. Currently, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firms product include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.