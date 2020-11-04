Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 50.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

TransMedics Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TransMedics Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.39 million and GAAP net loss of $8.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.