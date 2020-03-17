Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strata Skin Sciences with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.27 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Strata Skin Sciences has an average volume of 52.24K.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations.