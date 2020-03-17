March 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKNResearch Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strata Skin Sciences with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.27 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Strata Skin Sciences has an average volume of 52.24K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019