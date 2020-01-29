January 29, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Glenn Greene from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPLResearch Report), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.66, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 86.3% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.93, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $137B and has a P/E ratio of 54.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019