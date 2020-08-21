Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Nucana (NCNA)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Nucana (NCNA – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucana is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33, which is a 228.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Nucana’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.47 million.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology is consists of acelarin, NUC-3373, and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh S. Griffith and Christopher B. Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.