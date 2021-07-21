Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Netflix (NFLX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Netflix (NFLX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $620.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $531.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $598.21, implying a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $593.29 and a one-year low of $458.60. Currently, Netflix has an average volume of 3.92M.

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.