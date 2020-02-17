Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Moderna (MRNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Moderna (MRNA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $31.20 average price target, a 61.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.79 and a one-year low of $11.54. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 3.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.