Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Exelixis (EXEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 45.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.13, a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $68.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $360 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.