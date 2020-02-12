Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on CME Group (CME)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on CME Group (CME – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $211.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CME Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $218.75.

Based on CME Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $636 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $386 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CME in relation to earlier this year.

CME Group, Inc. operates as a security and commodity exchange company. It provides the risk management and investment needs of customers around the globe. The company offers a wide range of products across various asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate.