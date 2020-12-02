Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Chromadex (CDXC)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Chromadex (CDXC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 79.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chromadex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.00 and a one-year low of $2.50. Currently, Chromadex has an average volume of 327.6K.

Chromadex Corp. is a nutraceutical company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It operates through the following segments: Ingredients, Consumer Products, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Ingredients segment offers NIAGEN in an ingredient form to partners. The Consumer Products segment sells TRU NIAGEN to improve health by safely raising NAD levels. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment provides product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services to the clients in the food, supplement, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in September 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.