Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on CDK Global (CDK)

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global (CDK – Research Report), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Destinations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CDK Global with a $64.00 average price target, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CDK Global’s market cap is currently $6.79B and has a P/E ratio of 62.46. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions.