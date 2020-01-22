Oppenheimer Remains a Buy on Ally Financial (ALLY)

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial (ALLY – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.31.

Gabriele has an average return of 14.6% when recommending Ally Financial.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is ranked #1691 out of 5858 analysts.

Ally Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.25, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Ally Financial’s market cap is currently $12.28B and has a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.