Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to SPS Commerce (SPSC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 81.0% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SPS Commerce with a $67.80 average price target, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.26 and a one-year low of $31.29. Currently, SPS Commerce has an average volume of 318.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPSC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.