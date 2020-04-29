Oppenheimer Releases a Hold Rating on Crown Castle (CCI)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Crown Castle (CCI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Castle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.00, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crown Castle’s market cap is currently $67.21B and has a P/E ratio of 91.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.74.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.