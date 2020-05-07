Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on GoPro (GPRO)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to GoPro (GPRO – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

GoPro has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.55.

Based on GoPro’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $528 million and net profit of $95.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $377 million and had a net profit of $31.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPRO in relation to earlier this year.

GoPro, Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The company provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which refers as capture devices. Its product brands include Hero7, Fusion, GoPro Plus, Quik, GoPro App and Karma Grip. It also offers an ecosystem of mountable and wearable accessories. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.