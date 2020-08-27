Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Dollar General (DG – Research Report), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $204.09, close to its 52-week high of $204.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 64.7% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $212.79, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Dollar General’s market cap is currently $51.37B and has a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Anita Elliott, the SVP & CAO of DG sold 11,032 shares for a total of $2,126,528.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.