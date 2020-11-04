Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Clean Harbors (CLH)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Clean Harbors (CLH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clean Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.29.

Based on Clean Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $710 million and net profit of $29.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $869 million and had a net profit of $36.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLH in relation to earlier this year.

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products as well as complementary products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.