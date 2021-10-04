October 4, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform on Universal Display Shares, Sees 66% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on Friday, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated an Outperform rating on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)with a price target of $275, which implies an upside of 66% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Martin Yang has a yearly average return of -0.1% and a 39.7% success rate. Yang has a -4.2% average return when recommending OLED, and is ranked #5642 out of 7676 analysts.

Out of the 8 analysts polled by TipRanks, 7 rate Universal Display Corp. stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Sell. With a return potential of 52.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $252.63.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019