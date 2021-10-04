Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform on Universal Display Shares, Sees 66% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on Friday, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated an Outperform rating on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)with a price target of $275, which implies an upside of 66% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Martin Yang has a yearly average return of -0.1% and a 39.7% success rate. Yang has a -4.2% average return when recommending OLED, and is ranked #5642 out of 7676 analysts.

Out of the 8 analysts polled by TipRanks, 7 rate Universal Display Corp. stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Sell. With a return potential of 52.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $252.63.