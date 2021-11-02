Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform on Pharming Group Shares, Sees 377% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on 10/28, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh reiterated an Outperform rating on Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)with a price target of $43, which implies an upside of 377% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Hartaj Singh has a yearly average return of 18.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Singh has a -21.4% average return when recommending PHAR, and is ranked #610 out of 7727 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Pharming Group Nv stock a Buy. With a return potential of 344.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $40.00.