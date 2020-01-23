Oppenheimer Reiterates a Buy Rating on Starbucks (SBUX)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.27, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $107.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.72 and a one-year low of $62.93. Currently, Starbucks has an average volume of 6.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBUX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lucy Lee Helm, the evp, chief partner officer of SBUX sold 18,982 shares for a total of $1,679,717.

