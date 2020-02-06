Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum China Holdings with a $56.00 average price target.

Based on Yum China Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $223 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $74 million.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.