Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Stryker (SYK)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Stryker (SYK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.27, close to its 52-week high of $223.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.7% and a 50.6% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, and ConforMIS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $231.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $223.45 and a one-year low of $160.79. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 1.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Srikant Datar, a Director at SYK bought 1,500 shares for a total of $79,635.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems.