Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical (SWAV – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $159.04, close to its 52-week high of $164.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 56.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shockwave Medical with a $142.67 average price target, which is a -12.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $164.29 and a one-year low of $37.16. Currently, Shockwave Medical has an average volume of 443.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWAV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.