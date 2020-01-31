Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Honeywell International (HON)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Honeywell International (HON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.34, close to its 52-week high of $184.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Roper Technologies, Generac Holdings, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Honeywell International with a $191.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $184.06 and a one-year low of $144.34. Currently, Honeywell International has an average volume of 2.29M.

