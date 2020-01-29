Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Corning (GLW)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Corning (GLW – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked #3890 out of 5871 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report released today, Susquehanna also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Corning’s market cap is currently $21.54B and has a P/E ratio of 21.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Robert Cummings, a Director at GLW sold 2,345 shares for a total of $66,575.

Corning, Inc. develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies. It operates through the following five business segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for high performance displays, including organic light-emitting diode and liquid crystal displays that are used primarily in televisions, notebook computers and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment is classified into two main product groupings: carrier and enterprise network. The carrier network group consists primarily of products and solutions for optical-based communications infrastructure for services such as video, data and voice communications. The enterprise network group consists primarily of optical-based communication networks sold to businesses, governments and individuals for their own use. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary applications around the world. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals to meet demand for unique customer needs. The Life Sciences segment develops, manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products. The company was founded by Amory Houghton Sr. in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, NY.