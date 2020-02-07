February 7, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on 2U (TWOU)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on 2U (TWOUResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.74, close to its 52-week low of $11.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 77.3% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 2U is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50, implying a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $80.49 and a one-year low of $11.37. Currently, 2U has an average volume of 1.24M.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to qualified students. It operates through the Graduate Program and Short Course segments. The Graduate Program segment target students seeking a full graduate degree of the same quality receives on-campus.

