Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.76, close to its 52-week low of $33.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Co, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Destinations.

Servicemaster Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.67.

The company has a one-year high of $58.78 and a one-year low of $33.05. Currently, Servicemaster Global Holdings has an average volume of 1.54M.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.