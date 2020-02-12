Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Radware (RDWR)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Radware (RDWR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.62.

Iwanyc has an average return of 4.0% when recommending Radware.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is ranked #5136 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Radware’s market cap is currently $1.25B and has a P/E ratio of 53.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery.