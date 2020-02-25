February 25, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Outfront Media (OUT)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUTResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Outfront Media has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Outfront Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $38.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.5 million.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing.

