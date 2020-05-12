May 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Mustang Bio (MBIOResearch Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mustang Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.85 and a one-year low of $1.78. Currently, Mustang Bio has an average volume of 255.5K.

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

