Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.07, close to its 52-week high of $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Kadmon Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $62.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $41.52 million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine.