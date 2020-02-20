Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and The RMR Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Focus Financial Partners with a $38.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.36 and a one-year low of $19.05. Currently, Focus Financial Partners has an average volume of 226.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.