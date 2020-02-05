Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on EnerSys (ENS)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on EnerSys (ENS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnerSys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.00.

The company has a one-year high of $89.83 and a one-year low of $53.56. Currently, EnerSys has an average volume of 197.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENS in relation to earlier this year.

EnerSys manufactures and markets industrial batteries. It engages in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, chargers, power equipment and battery accessories to customers.