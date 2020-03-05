March 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cellectis SA (CLLS)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA (CLLSResearch Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectis SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.00, a 220.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $20.84 and a one-year low of $9.50. Currently, Cellectis SA has an average volume of 131.2K.

Cellectis SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of genome engineering technology. The company operates through the following business segments: Therapeutics and Plants.

