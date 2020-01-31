Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 42.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Exact Sciences, Personalis, and Novavax.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.33, a 268.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.84 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 480.3K.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. Its pipeline includes hemostasis such as Factor VIIa marzeptacog alfa, Factor IX dalcinonacog alfa, and Factor Xa; and anti-complement.