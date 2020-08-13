Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 46.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on aTyr Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.07 million and net profit of $1.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIFE in relation to earlier this year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.