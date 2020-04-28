Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Arcosa (ACA)

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Arcosa (ACA – Research Report), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 50.6% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcosa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.85 and a one-year low of $28.14. Currently, Arcosa has an average volume of 356K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.