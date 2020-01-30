January 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXNResearch Report) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.28, close to its 52-week low of $94.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 40.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $148.78 average price target, which is a 40.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $23.66B and has a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.

