Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on 8X8 (EGHT)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on 8X8 (EGHT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $22.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.67 and a one-year low of $10.70. Currently, 8X8 has an average volume of 1.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGHT in relation to earlier this year.

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. Its solutions include industry and business solutions for collections, education, government healthcare, high tech, insurance, call center, call center software, network optimization, and international calls. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.