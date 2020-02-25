Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 67.7% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Solar Senior Capital, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s market cap is currently $396B and has a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

