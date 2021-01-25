January 25, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Hold rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICEResearch Report) on January 14. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.92, close to its 52-week high of $119.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Victory Capital Holdings, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $119.02 and a one-year low of $63.51. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has an average volume of 2.47M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019